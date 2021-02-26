Monty Dimond has given birth to her beautiful baby boy Otis and we couldn’t be happier for her.

Whilst she’s super swept up with looking after a newborn for the third time, Kate Langbroek and Yumi Stynes wanted to check in on how things were going.

It turns out Monty has been feeling a lot more upbeat thanks to capsules that were filled with her placenta – something she described as “very Byron”. In fact, she sounded so great, there was a moment that Kate wanted to try one out.

Would that make Kate a cannibal? Maybe she might have to let that go…