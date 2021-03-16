It’s easy to have silly back and forths with your partner over small things when you’re under the pump, and for Kate Langbroek, she has had one of those moments.

On the 3PM Pick Up, Kate revealed that she and her husband Pete got into a petty argument over some house cleaning and his mopping abilities.

Kate thought she was telling Yumi Stynes about this with the possibility of airing it out with him on the air after explaining the issue, but it turns out he was listening to the conversation the whole time!

Listen below…

Sometimes mopping just isn’t worth the stress!