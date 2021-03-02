Kate Langbroek loves good banter, but this time, her love of conversation has seemed to got her into a pickle.

On the 3PM Pick Up, Kate revealed she got in trouble with her husband after she had apparently sparked up too much conversation with a tradie. Who knew offering an Anzac biscuit and a refreshing drink on a warm day could cause so much trouble?

She explained her dilemma and asked Yumi Stynes for her opinion…

Should she be leaving the tradies to it, or is it nice to do a little meet and greet? Either way… I really want an Anzac biscuit!

