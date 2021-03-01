Kate Langbroek’s husband Pete got himself in a pickle a few weeks ago when he tried to suggest he had been forced to cancel an extravagant ‘Valentine’s Day surprise’ due to Melbourne’s snap lockdown.

However, Kate and Yumi Stynes saw right through it and with a little teasing, they managed to make the date a reality. Who should have to wait to Valentine’s Day 2022? Romance should be EVERYDAY!

Kate got everything that was included in the original date that Pete had planned, which he told the country when he was cornered on national radio. There was even a dash of Italy in there… because of course there was!

Hear how it all went down below…

Advertisement

Advertisement

See everyone, love DOES exist!