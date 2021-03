We all procrastinate from time to time, but Kate Langbroek procrastinates… A LOT.

She has been struggling lately to finish a book that while we can’t wait to read, we’re not even sure she’ll get finished!

For some urgent assistance, Kate invited hypnotherapist Mark Stephens into the 3PM Pick Up studio to help get the wheels in motion – but has it worked?

May 1st… MAY 1ST!