Lovebirds across the country took the opportunity to be extra romantic over the weekend when Valentine’s Day came around on Sunday. There were picnics, fancy dinners and even wedding celebrations.

Unfortunately, things weren’t so rosy for Victorians who were plunged into a snap lockdown days before. With tough restrictions in place, couples would’ve had to be more creative then they couldn’t rock up to their favourite restaurant.

One of the people who seemed to have been affected by the rules was Kate Langbroek. She got a text message from her husband Pete which told her she was going to miss out on a “big Valentine’s Day surprise” and it would have to wait until next year.

Curious as to why her ‘surprise’ couldn’t come after lockdown, she and Yumi Stynes got Pete on the phone to get some details…

A year isn’t that long to wait… isn’t it!

Good on you for trying, Pete!

