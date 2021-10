The world is rapidly evolving with so many types of technology. With all this talk of robots in the future, you wouldn’t be alone if you feel like you won’t be able to grasp it all. Can we all just binge watch Squid Games and call it a day?

Kate found herself reflecting on what her future might be like after taking her mum to run some errands at a bank. Now she’s just praying her kids find some good partners to bring into the family…