Do you remember those iconic Bin Chicken Slippers and chaotic State Premier Mugs that people went crazy for during lockdown? Well, the team behind these sensational items are back with some more (hilarious) goodies!

When you think of an Australian summer, what’s the first things that come to mind? Um, the good ol’ Bin Chicken and Pavlova, of course! Put them on a set of pyjamas and you’ve got the ultimate Aussie summer!

Grey Lines has released its iconic “It’s Time For A F***in’ Pavvie” and “Merry Christmas Ya Grub” Bin Chicken PJ sets, and we are ‘beside our elf’.

We don’t care what Anna Wintour says because the only trend we care about this summer are these Bin Chicken and Pavlova staple pieces.

Grey Lines Christmas range launches Tuesday November 23rd at 6PM AEDT.

