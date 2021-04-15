Shopping for a new 4K TV and Xbox just became way more…immediate.

JB Hi-Fi has announced that they are now offering buy now, pay later options with both Zip and Afterpay now being accepted at stores around Australia.

Recent acquisition The Good Guys will also be accepting the payment options.

From today, customers of both stores will be able to use Zip Pay and Afterpay in store and online.

Using Afterpay, customers will be able to split payment of their purchases into four equal fortnightly payments with no interest.

While customers who use Zip Pay are able to choose their own payment schedule and pay back on a weekly, fortnightly or monthly basis.