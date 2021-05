Many mums across Australia would have been treated to wonderful surprises over the Mother’s Day weekend – and they deserved it!

Unfortunately some cases, the plans by their families would’ve been accidentally ruined too.

Jase had a ‘Mother’s Day fail’ when his exciting treat for wife Louise became tangled in her counter surprise for him, and then when his five-year-old son got wind of it, it all fell apart!

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!

Advertisement

Advertisement