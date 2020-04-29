Being in lockdown has put many things into perspective, like how important it is to celebrate love!
Jase was lucky enough to do just that this week when he came home to a surprise wedding that his kids threw for him and his wife Louise.
He shared the story and it is definitely a special moment to remember!
I got married! (Again) Nothing like coming home to a surprise wedding. The last 8 years have been crazy, living in NZ, having 2 boys, moving to Melbs, taking on different jobs and eating lots of ice cream. Best of all I’ve got todo it with my best mate 😊 Here’s to many more adventures. Happy wedding Anniversary Louie.