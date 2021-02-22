Jase & PJ have known each other for a very long time and as you can imagine, they have got some stories to tell!

After answering some very serious questions for Jase’s seven-year-old son Felix, PJ also had to explain further details into the day that her parents had to pick up the pair from a mall back in New Zealand.

It’s like a pair of teenagers… except Jase was shoved in the backseat.

Listen to the hilarious story below!

If there is one thing we love, it is the friendship these two share!

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!