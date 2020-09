Every experienced the thrill of a risky text?

How about the moment it all comes crashing down and you realise you’ve hit a real nerve with the person you’ve sent it to? Ouch.

Jase experienced this when he sent a bunch of joke texts to his mates, only to find out later he had sent them at a VERY poor time…

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!