The big day has come around for Jase once again – it’s his wife, Lou’s birthday!

After finding out that he got her a not-so-thrilling present, Lauren stepped up to the plate to make sure things were a little more on the romantic side.

Jase trusted her with a whopping $250 cash to purchase a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Lauren picked out a stunning bunch, however she thought she’d have a bit of fun by grabbing something a little smaller and seeing what Jase’s reaction what be.

Listen below…

Catch Melbourne’s newest and freshest breakfast show Jase & Lauren In The Morning on KIIS 101.1

