After hearing a story from the states about the transportation of an organ that went terribly wrong, Jase & PJ discovered with Melbourne ‘what they’ve dropped’.

It brought Jase to reveal that when his son Hudson was born, he was very hesitant to let PJ hold him out of fear that she would drop him.

Listen to the chat below…

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!