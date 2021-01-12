The events of 2020 have shaken up many things in people’s lives, including where they enjoy holidays.

Jase found himself switching gears over the Summer break when he wasn’t able to sweep his family on their regular trip to Bali. Instead, he opted for a humble caravan park to give his kids the opportunity to play with other children and get away from the finer things in life.

However, that wasn’t going to be easy for his son Felix, who revealed himself to be a snob on arrival!

