Would you invest in this product?

When you’ve got the chance to pitch to one of Australia’s biggest entrepreneurs in Janine Allis, you better make sure you know your product.

Jase & PJ’s producer Regional Sam has a list of amazing ideas and he picked out one to pitch to Janine. The idea centres around cooking incident’s while drunk, he calls it the “Drunk Safe”!

Will she invest? Listen to the chat in full below!

Advertisement

Advertisement