This might just be the best plot for a midday movie that we’ve ever heard. And it actually happened.

Vanessa and Anthony met each other in the most unlikely of places…hotel quarantine. They met while doing their mandatory 14 days, going from playing games of online Scrabble to eventually meeting in real life to go on (socially-distanced) picnic dates.

But how exactly do you meet the love of your life while you’re isolating yourself from society?

And more importantly, what would we call this when it inevitably gets turned into a midday movie? Take a listen…

Advertisement

Advertisement