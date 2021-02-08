Jase & PJ are getting ready to revive the classic swimming carnival this week. They’ll put teachers to the test with the winner scoring $10,000 for their school.

Of course, the duo will be getting in on the action with a race that will stop the nation (well, maybe.)

Jase & PJ will team up to take on world champion swimmer James Magnussen in a fast paced 100m race that is sure to get hearts pumping.

They even have cool outfits for the event… and James is intrigued.

This will be one to watch!

