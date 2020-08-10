We highly discourage Victorians from breaking restrictions put in place by the government to keep us safe during this second wave. Unfortunately, many people aren’t getting the message and on Monday August 10, it was announced that 276 people had been slapped with fines in 24 hours.

In some instances, people have flouted rules for little things such as to see friends for a non-essential purpose. It leads Jase & PJ to wonder that if you’re caught on the move for this reason, whether you should be the one to pay the full fine or whether your mates should be sharing the load too.

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!