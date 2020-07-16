It’s a tough time right now for local businesses and many families are losing the foundations that they have built their livelihoods on generations.

One of those is Bancroft’s Dry Cleaning in South Yarra, owned by Nick Bancroft who has admitted the global pandemic has hit his family business hard.

On Thursday morning he spoke honestly about the struggles he was facing and you could the stress in his voice, and Jase & PJ were eager to help him keep things afloat – so they’ve set themselves the mission of making his business FAMOUS!