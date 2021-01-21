Ahh… the school swimming carnival. It was a great excuse to ditch the books for the day and hang out with your friends.

You would get the chance to show off your impeccable swimming abilities… or fail miserably and come last in your heat. Hey, at least you got an ice block at the end of the day.

Jase & PJ want to relive the memories by throwing a carnival. However, they don’t want to put the kids to the test… they want to put the TEACHERS to the test with the chance to score $10,000 for their schools!

Do you know a teacher that could win the race? Sign them up here!

