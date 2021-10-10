Many people are turning towards IVF to bring new additions into the world. Usually we hear a lot about the process for females, but it is a whole other ball game for males.

Jase and his wife Lou have just announced they are expecting a third baby with help of IVF and it turns out just across the hallway, co-host of The Christian O’Connell Show, Jack Post is in the exact same boat. In fact, their children will be arriving a month apart.

And to make things more coincidental, they went through the same IVF clinic and used the same room to… you know.

Jase and Jack talked about their experience this morning on air. Lauren’s reaction was… interesting.

