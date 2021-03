Jase is so proud of his niece Mackenzie… it’s her 18th birthday!

Jase won’t be around to celebrate for her big dinner in Brisbane, but he’s promised her that’ll he’ll take her and her friends out. It’s the ‘cool uncle’ thing to do.

PJ is CRINGING at the thought of it!

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!

Advertisement

Advertisement