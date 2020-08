Jase believes himself to be a millennial, even if he’s on the older end on the age range, and he’s taking a stand after a boomer took it out on the younger generation on Q&A on Monday night.

On Tuesday’s Jase & PJ show, he cheekily asked what people didn’t like about older people – even though PJ was absolutely cringing.

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!