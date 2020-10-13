On Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison was rushed into a police paddywagon after protestors ambushed his visit to the University of Queensland and covered his car in red paint.

Scott Morrison has been rushed into a police car after protesters blocked his exit at the University of Queensland and threw paint at his car. pic.twitter.com/Lm5aWpqITl — SBS News (@SBSNews) October 12, 2020

