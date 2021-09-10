One of the best part of having a birthday is being spoiled with presents, but sometimes it gets a little awkward when people double up on their ideas. Great minds think alike, right?

Lauren and the KIIS family thought of the perfect 40th birthday gift for Jase – a fancy pizza oven. Unfortunately for them, it turned out Jase’s wife Lou one-upped them and bought an even better pizza oven as part of her 40-present surprise.

So what’s a radio host to do with an extra pizza oven on hand? Give it to one Melburnian who is sure to cook up a storm!

Catch Melbourne’s newest and freshest breakfast show Jase & Lauren In The Morning on KIIS 101.1

Advertisement

Advertisement