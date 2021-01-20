It’s a tough life out there for a secret service agent who is looking after the President of the United States.

After speaking to a former agent before the inauguration, Jase wanted to test his reflexes and play the role of a bodyguard and protect PJ for the day.

He dressed himself as a bodyguard, dressed PJ as the president and gave a producer a Nerf gun so he could put his body on the line for his best friend.

When it was time to protect PJ… was he able to get the job done?

We’re not sure if Biden will be putting in the call for him anytime soon!

