Every Australian has been affected by the last 18 months differently and the public has started to become frustrated over the slow rollout of the vaccine.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison joined Jase & PJ on Wednesday to discuss the Federal Government’s support for Victorians during the current lockdown. Jase took the opportunity to air his concerns and to directly ask why the government has not apologised for the mistakes made.

In fact, he asked the Prime Minister to simply say “sorry”.

Listen to the conversation below…

