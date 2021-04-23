After pushing through a long distance relationship for three years, PJ has finally been reunited with her fiancé BJ in New Zealand. They are now living together on a quiant farm with lots of sheep and her very cute cat Josephine.

It has been a huge step for the couple and Jase wants to make sure things are going well across the Tasman. On Friday morning, he conducted his own ‘welfare check’ with BJ to see how things were coming along.

Better get a move on with those renovations, PJ!

