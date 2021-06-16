This week is Men’s Health Week and Jase & PJ are putting the spotlight on different ways that males are able to check up on themselves in every day life.

On Tuesday, the team chatted to Ryder from Tomorrow Man, an organisation that focuses on helping men learn the skills to reach out to mates on the toughest days of their lives.

One of the tips Ryder gave is a tool that can help mates share with their friends. A person should share their Triple H – Hero, Hardship & Highlight.

Jase gave it a go and spoke about his father who has recently fallen ill. It was a very emotional moment on air.

Listen below…

