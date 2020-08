We all know that Andy Lee was the Cleo Bachelor of the Year in 2006… but did you know that Jase was also in the running as well?

When Andy got on the phone with Jase & PJ to chat about his new book on Tuesday morning, the two former competitors reminisced about their time at a photo shoot by a pool. Sexy.

Catch up with Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1