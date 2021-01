As time goes on, Australia Day continues to bring debate about changing the date to celebration our nation.

Thousands of people gathered around the country yesterday in solidarity with the First Nations people. It is a reminder to us all that it is important to educate ourselves on the history of Australia.

To take a moment to reflect, Jase & PJ looked back at a conversation they had with Nerita Waight ahead of the Stop Black Deaths In Custody protest in Melbourne last year.