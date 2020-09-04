When you have a crying baby keeping you up at night, you’ll try anything to help them sleep. One dad seems to have figured it out, revealing a simple trick that has since gone viral on social media.

Austin Miles Geter took to his Facebook page to share a video of him rocking his daughter to sleep, saying that she was restless because he had to keep changing positions.

However, he had heard a tip which was to gently rub a sleepy baby’s eyebrows. He gave it a try and she went straight to sleep!

The video has since been watched over 7 million times and people are amazed by the success rate.

“Brilliant! Wish I knew that trick 17 years ago when my daughter was a beautiful little nugget,” one viewer wrote.

“This trick has changed my life,” another wrote.

