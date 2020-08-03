Some of (us) have been waiting for over TEN YEARS for this dumb book.

Midnight Sun, for those that don’t go as Twi-hard as the rest of us, is a re-write of the original novel Twilight, from the perspective of Edward!

Some time in the early part of this decade, the first chapter of the book was leaked online and Stephanie Meyer vowed not to release the rest of the book in a hissy fit, ranting about disrespect or something…

I obviously read it, it was good, for my 16 year old heart.

We all thought Meyer would stick with her word and never release the rest of the novel, but it’s happening!

It’s being released on the 4th in the United States and 5th of August in Australia!

(I’ve got my bookseller friend to put aside a copy for my little old self, so time to hit up some old connections because I expect it will sell out.)

“Though I didn’t have time to work on it right away, the idea of letting Edward have his chance to speak stuck with me. I couldn’t shake it. I found myself thinking his words in the middle of the night and jotting down phrases he would use while I was waiting in line at the post office. As soon as I finished my real work, I sat down and let Edward get his say,” Meyer wrote on on her website.

She continued, “But when a story demands to be written, there’s no way to resist. And the more I wrote, the more I became convinced that Edward deserved to have his story told.”

