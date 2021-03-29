Residents of Greater Brisbane have woken up to the first day of the three-day snap lockdown which was put in place in the hope it would control a cluster that has grown to seven people.

It has thrown travel plans into chaos as states and territories tighten border restrictions on Queensland. Victoria has since declared Greater Brisbane a ‘red zone’.

Jase was one Victorian who was personally affected by the news, having made plans to visit his sick father for the Easter period. He openly discussed this with PJ, as well as the impact that the coronavirus crisis continues to have on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement