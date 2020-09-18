Already thinking about all the fun things you’ll be eating this weekend?

The best things in life are free, so to celebrate its very own, brand-spanking-new delivery service, Nando’s is offering unlimited free delivery for two whole weeks, starting right now!

From today people can load up on their favourite Nando’s eats doused in that signature PERi-PERi flavour and get it delivered straight to their door, all via Nando’s new delivery service – available through their app and website.

Whether it’s a streaming binge couch feed, a WFH pick-me-up or just because you’re feeling like a night off the dishes, the cheeky feed you’re craving is now at your fingertips.

Nando’s Delivery is powered by DoorDash Drive with contactless delivery now available across VIC, NSW, QLD and WA.

Put a stop to your PERi-PERi cravings by downloading Nando’s new app for iOS or Android and check if Nando’s Delivery is available near you.

*Free delivery is available from Monday 14 September to Sunday 27 September 2020. Not available on across third-party delivery platforms. See full terms and conditions here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1