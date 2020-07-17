For the second day in a row, Melbourne has been blanketed with thick fog – and it came with a chill!

In the outer suburbs, temperatures sat below zero with Avalon sitting at -0.4C degrees after 6am and Scoresby dropping to -0.4C at 7am.

The city was slightly luckier, dropping to just 3.1 degrees at 7am.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a road weather warning for reduced visibility due to the fog, as well as severe frosts that could potentially impact crops for Mallee in Victoria’s northwest where temperatures dropped to -3 degrees.