Jase & PJ have been busy playing cupid this week as Regional Sam looks for his perfect match in Melbourne.

The next date the dashing producer was set up on was a Bikram Yoga session with a lovely woman named Emily. Unfortunately, it’s a little tricker in a Tarocash suit, but with love on the line Sam was up for the challenge.

And after hearing how it all went down, Dane Swan was happy to give his opinion on Sam’s dating skills too…

