Did you hear the big news? Jase & PJ are bringing 63-year-old DJ Sue to Melbourne!

The fact this grandma is taking up this career that is stereotypically known to be something young people take up is pretty cool, so the team thought we’d ask listeners if there were any other “young old people” who are doing things that are pretty hip (without breaking a hip!)

One grandma even has a tattoo dedicated to the Geelong Cats!

