It seemed Melbourne stood still yesterday afternoon when Eddie McGuire took to the podium on Tuesday afternoon to announce he was standing down as Collingwood President.

After the controversial ‘Do Better’ report that revealed systemic racism within the club, it seemed to be the first major step towards proving to the public that Collingwood was committed to making changes within its ranks moving forward.

Jase & PJ discussed the news this morning, pointing out that many of the club’s employees had been trying to hide their roles within the club recently.

How many Melburnians out there don’t want people to know what they do for a living? The team were keen to find out…

Looks like there are a few people out there who are telling white lies…

It might be the best small talk opener but sometimes it is best to not ask at all!

