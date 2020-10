We’ve always thought that one year in a dog’s life was equivalent to seven years. For example, a one-year-old pooch would be seven, a two-year-old would be 14… and so on.

However, we’ve got it completely wrong, and the real age is different for every dog!

According to a piece in Lifehacker, dogs reach sexual maturity at one year old so the seven-year theory is already out of whack.

Also, the size of the dog weighs in as well size smaller breed are known to live longer. The graph below from Business Insider will help you out…

Small breeds (9.5kg or less); medium (9.6kg-22kg), large (23kg-40kg); giant (over 41kg)

So everything has been a lie… how old is your dog?

