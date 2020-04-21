Woolworths will make tens of thousands of extra home delivery windows available to online customers from this week as it tries to meet the sustained spike in demand.

Hundreds of Woolies supermarkets around the country will help fulfil the demand, while a temporary delivery hub will be set up in Melbourne this week.

With these, and other recent improvements to capacity, the supermarket giant will have doubled its online capacity over the last month.

Managing Director of the supermarket’s digital arm WooliesX, Amanda Bardwell said that demand for online deliveries has, understandably, climbed.

“We’re seeing a big increase in demand for home delivery as more and more customers seek to limit their outings in the community.

“While our first priority remains the most vulnerable in the community, we can now serve many more of our regular online customers.”

Supermarkets with online ordering had curbed the amount of deliveries available to the general public to ensure that vulnerable members of the community were able to have their groceries delivered.

The news comes after Coles announced that it would be reopening its online delivery and click and collect options for all customers.