Over the past few days, multiple stories have emerged about families who have been severely impacted by Queensland’s strict border closure when a loved one has entered their final days of life.

Restrictions require an interstate visitor to hotel quarantine for 14-days when entering the state, and unfortunately for some travellers, they weren’t able to make it out in time to say goodbye or go to the funeral.

The headlines made PJ reflect on the passing of her late father last year which saw her needing to travel to spend their final moments together.