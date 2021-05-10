According to the internet, the default Apple alarm sound is the most annoying sound in the world.

Does anyone else’s stomach DROP when they hear that apple alarm sound hahahahahaha even if it plays in a tik tok or something my fight or flight kicks in — Sarah Horgan (@sarhorgan) January 26, 2021

Although, there are still a lot of other noises that grind our gears. Nails on a chalkboard, babies crying… *shivers*

Jase & PJ opened the phones to Melbourne to find out what sounds drive them crazy and we would never have never considered these ones.

