When you find yourself unexpectedly living away from home for a while, it’s not unusual to look for a friend or family member’s house to crash at for a night or so… but your ex’s house?

Monty was baffled to find out that Yumi had a sleepover at her ex-husband’s house while she and her family are temporarily relocated in Queensland.

It made sense for Yumi to stay there as she otherwise had to drive an hour-and-a-half home from the 3PM Pick Up studio, but it also meant she had to stay with her ex, his new wife and family. Monty couldn’t wrap her head around it.

There was only one way to settle it… they got Yumi’s ex on the phone!