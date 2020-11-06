When it comes to preparing for an upcoming wedding, deciding on a present for the bride and groom can be one of the most tedious experiences. God bless gift registers!

On Friday morning, PJ quizzed the team on whether her boyfriend BJ was in the right mind on a wedding gift he had purchased for a ceremony they are both attending over the weekend. It is very sentimental, yes – but it is only relevant for the groom.

And it had PJ thinking she might have to make a quick dash to Kmart…

