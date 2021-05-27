Many Americans have taken to social media to share the quirks they’ve discovered about life in Australia, and one woman has found something that really stresses her out… ‘dropping-in’ at a friend’s home unannounced!

TikTok user Meghan Marie explained that the habit was “stressful” and she’s in constant fear of people showing up.

Kate and Monty discussed it on the 3PM Pick Up and it turns out they aren’t big fans of dropping in on loved ones either. However, they did begin to wonder, is it un-Australian to feel this way?