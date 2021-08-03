It’s pretty much basic courtesy that when a friend or family member in your life has a new baby you get them a gift, right?

But have you ever thought about the concept behind that? Like, you’re putting time and money and thought into a present for a person that can’t even support the weight of its own head, let alone be grateful for those teeny-tiny Converse Chuck Taylors.

It’s a question that Will & Woody put out to the parents of Australia: is it time to stop getting babies presents?

But it also led to a debate about what the superior gift for babies is…onesies or books?

Take a listen to whether you stand with the other parents of Australia or nah: