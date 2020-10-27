Clothing sizing can be a sensitive topic and for a lot of people, it is something they’ll keep to their chest.

So when you’ve got the bright idea of buying someone a fashionable gift item, it can be quite a challenging experience!

Jase is currently facing this dilemma after deciding he wanted to purchase pyjamas for a female friend. His view is that buying a bigger size would make them more comfortable to wear, but it could be seen as offensive. HELP!

